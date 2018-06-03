A man made a grisly discovery this week when he paid a visit to some friends in Kagiso‚ Krugersdorp‚ on the West Rand - finding the family of three hanging by their necks from the roof of the house.

West Rand police spokesman Warrant Officer Matome Masedi said the bodies of a man‚ a woman and a child‚ had been discovered by the man at around 7pm on Thursday evening.

He said the man had knocked on the door repeatedly and‚ after failing to get a response‚ had opened the door and entered the home.

“In one of the rooms he found three bodies hanging from the roof‚” Masedi said.

He said police were still investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths and that a case of murder and an inquest had been opened.