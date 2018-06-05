Why land debate must include issues of economic transformation and equality

The land debate in South Africa is exposing so much about the country's fall from a rainbow nation. The current land discourse that is permeating all fabrics of society, from parliament to church sermons, has awoken even the snakes that have been in hibernation for the last decade.

Imperative questions of which land will be expropriated and who the beneficiaries of that land will be, remain unanswered.

The idea of land ownership represents different things for different groups in the country. For white South Africans, it has been and remains an instrument of power and a means of wealth creation. For black South Africans, the idea of land ownership went from representing prosperity to representing access, inclusion and so much more.

In one of the most unequal societies in the world, one easily understand the euphoria over land expropriation, especially land expropriation without compensation. However, the oversimplification of the land discourse, starting with our politicians, has led to current land grabs.

Such incidents will continue if South Africans, more so those in positions of influence, continue to use the issue to exploit vulnerable and desperate people's emotions, as opposed to using this window of opportunity to have honest conversations about the issues at hand.