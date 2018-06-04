Nehawu threat puts babies and sick patients at risk

The voice of a Nehawu trade union official reverberates around the hospital's concourse in the precinct of Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital: "We will render this hospital ungovernable".

The ominous words were a display of bravado in front of television cameras.

What might inform the logic for the official of the health workers' union to resort to using words that propagate an aim to "render this hospital ungovernable"?

As the threat was being made, mayhem was taking root, turning the hospital into a place of shame and violence.

Patients scattered and scurried around, trying to find a place of safety away from the unfolding bedlam - with the might of the union workers threatening anarchy.

The workers were at the hospital to agitate to be paid outstanding bonuses promised to them by the health department a long while ago.

At the time of the lancing of the boil last Thursday, the Gauteng health department had not fulfilled its promise to the workers.

Workers' rights should, by all means, be respected by the bosses.

When bosses of facilities in the public and private sectors fail to make themselves amenable to constructive dialogue with aggrieved workers, it seems they may invariably be putting themselves in the firing line of the employees' fury.

The chaos at the hospital appears to be the product of some kind of intransigence, and a breakdown in communication on the part of the health department's officials in resolving workers' concerns and paying the promised bonuses.