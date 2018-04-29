The Democratic Alliance has called on the Gauteng health department to obtain a court order against protesters who last week trashed parts of Johannesburg’s Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.

"[They] should get a court interdict against this illegal action and police should arrest those who act violently‚" said the DA's Jack Bloom.

Hospital workers affiliated to the National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) embarked on strike last week over the non-payment of overtime work.

The workers‚ who include nurses and support staff such as cleaners and porters‚ are also unhappy with the hospital’s failure to pay out performance bonuses.

Protesters threw litter in the hospital’s main foyer on Thursday‚ leaving medical waste and rubbish scattered on the floors.