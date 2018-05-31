Hospital cans surgeries due to strike

Some surgeries at a Gauteng hospital had to be cancelled yesterday as workers shut down the facility amid demands for the provincial health department to pay them their bonuses.

Workers under various unions including the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa), the Public Servants Association, and the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), had shut down the Leratong Hospital in Kagiso in the West Rand.

Concerns over the nonpayment of performance bonuses had been an ongoing issue with union leaders previously camping at the department's head office to get their grievances addressed.

Yesterday, the hospital's CEO Grey Dube said elective surgeries had to be postponed while they could only attend to emergency operations. Dube said the provincial department should comment on issues of bonuses. However, the department had not commented by the time of going to print yesterday.