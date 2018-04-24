Charlotte Maxeke Hospital using ‘apartheid tactics’ in strike negotiation - SACP

Masoa said workers are demanding for payment of performance bonuses and the filling of vacant funded posts.

“While still negotiating with NEHAWU Shop Stewards in the institution in trying to find an amicable solution to the problem, management served the union with the court order despite the agreement that NEHAWU Shop Stewards would take the employer’s offer and counter – demand to the workers,” Masoa said.

He alleged that police went to the hospital and opened fire on picketing workers with rubber bullets in a bid to disperse them.

“How can management say they are negotiating and will get back to us but then get an interdict and call the police to shoot at us while picketing? These are the same tactics that were used by the Apartheid government during negotiations,” he said.