Schooling halted in Seleteng village as pupils join protest over illegal mining

There was no schooling in Seleteng village, Ga-Mphahlele yesterday as pupils took to the streets to protest against the illegal mining activities taking place in the area.

Pupils in uniforms from various schools in the village filled the tar road with stones, broken bottles and burning firewood as they joined community members in protest to stop the movement of trucks conducting mining activities in the area.

A large contingent of police were deployed in the area to ensure no violence broke out. There was minimal movement of cars as streets became risky to travel during the protests while shops were closed for business.

The community is accusing the Dithabeng Mining Company of conducting its minig activities without any prior consultation with them. Community leader Seakgamotho Mathabatha said the digging started in February last year and that they were never consulted.

“We have notified the Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) about the mining activities in our area and were surprised when officials indicated they knew nothing about it,” said Mathabatha yesterday.

He said they were in possession of a special licence to mine, profits of which would benefit the community.