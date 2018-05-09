Schooling halted in Seleteng village as pupils join protest over illegal mining
There was no schooling in Seleteng village, Ga-Mphahlele yesterday as pupils took to the streets to protest against the illegal mining activities taking place in the area.
Pupils in uniforms from various schools in the village filled the tar road with stones, broken bottles and burning firewood as they joined community members in protest to stop the movement of trucks conducting mining activities in the area.
A large contingent of police were deployed in the area to ensure no violence broke out. There was minimal movement of cars as streets became risky to travel during the protests while shops were closed for business.
The community is accusing the Dithabeng Mining Company of conducting its minig activities without any prior consultation with them. Community leader Seakgamotho Mathabatha said the digging started in February last year and that they were never consulted.
“We have notified the Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) about the mining activities in our area and were surprised when officials indicated they knew nothing about it,” said Mathabatha yesterday.
He said they were in possession of a special licence to mine, profits of which would benefit the community.
“The DMR was also requested to come and do an inspection-in-loco but they never came. Suddenly there are mining activities and our people are getting nothing out of it,” he said.
According to Mathabatha, the area had 16 million tons of chrome which could be mined for more than 20 years.
When asked why the protests involved pupils, Mathabatha said no one mobilised them.
“Pupils are members of the community. They organised themselves and decided to join us in the protests,” he claimed.
Mathabatha surprisingly said they would apologise to the pupils for the “inconvenience” they had caused them during the protests.
He said of grave concern was that the company did not have a production plant in the area. “They just load everything, thereby stealing our wealth,” he said.
Spokesman for the provincial department of education, Sam Makondo, yesterday condemned the involvement of pupils in community protests.
“We appeal to communities not to involve pupils as and when there are public protests. Schools must be left to continue with their work of teaching and learning because one day missed of schooling is one too many in the education of a child,” Makondo said.
He said they were worried that they were finalising preparations for the half-yearly examinations and wanted the process to go “uninterrupted.”
Police spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said one of their members was injured during the protests and one police car was also damaged.
"We condemn incidents whereby community members engage in violence during protests," said Mojapelo.
He said no one had been arrested in connection with those violent protests.
Messages left on the mobile phone of Ayanda Shezi, spokeswoman for the DMR, had not been returned at the time of going to print.