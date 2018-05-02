Police monitor Soweto protests

The situation in Soweto is calm as police continue to monitor parts of Johannesburg south where protests erupted this morning.

Residents barricaded major roads in and around Soweto, disrupting the flow of traffic as they protested for houses, services delivery and education in the region.

Mpho Moemi, a resident in Pimville said they wanted houses and the discontinuation of prepaid electricity.

“We want houses that were promised to us and we don’t want to use prepaid electricity because it’s expensive. We are also against water metres,” Moemi said.

The protests were triggered by a WhatsApp message that circulated on the application since the weekend.

Protesters are claiming that their issues are taken lightly by the government and have vowed to continue protesting until their demands are met.