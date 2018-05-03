KwaZulu-Natal police are appealing for video footage of Sunday's looting and burning of trucks on the N3 freeway to nab the culprits behind the violent protests.

Forty-eight people who had been arrested for public violence were released from police custody on Monday due to insufficient evidence.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said 56 people were arrested on Sunday night.

"The senior public prosecutor indicated to police that evidence against 48 [others] is insufficient and ordered police to release them from custody‚" she said.

Eight others‚ including two minors‚ who were allegedly found in possession of stolen property looted from the trucks‚ appeared in the Mooi River Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of theft.

The five men and one woman were remanded into custody while the two minors were released to their parents.