Local footballer breaks Theo Walcott's record

Football fans the world over will concede that the ‘beautiful game’ is an art – and South African freestyle footballer Khris Njokwana just created a masterpiece. With the support and encouragement of Heineken, and in the presence of a small gaggle of onlookers, Njokwana has broken the Guinness World Record for the “Highest Altitude Football Dropped and Controlled.”

Langa-born Njokwana, who has been determined to master freestyle football since he was a child, has successfully managed to outdo the last record-breaker in this niche category: he has trumped the performance of Arsenal forward Theo Walcott. In a dramatic moment at The Johannesburg Stadium, a soccer ball was repeatedly dropped at a height of 37.4 meters – from a crane – and, on his third attempt, a nervous but resolute Njokwana was able to trap and control the ball with his legs, juggling it with the requisite five touches before letting the ball hit the ground.