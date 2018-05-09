Protesters are again disrupting Tshepong Hospital in the North West‚ preventing doctors from entering the premises.

The hospital is just a few kilometers from Klerksdorp Hospital‚ which was partly shut down by protesters yesterday.

Tshepong Hospital has faced disruptions for two weeks now. Staff are demonstrating against alleged corruption in the health department as well as a shortage of doctors and nurses. Community health workers and lay HIV counsellors‚ who earn R2‚500 a month‚ are also protesting against their low pay.

The protests are continuing even as provincial premier Supra Mahumapelo resigned yesterday.