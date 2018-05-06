Stop destruction of infrastructure, rather oust the ANC

In the final analysis, the ANC is still comfortably in charge and in control of the Mahikeng local city council, as well as the Ngaka Modiri Molema district municipality and the provincial government.

I hold no brief for the ANC but the destruction of any public or private property, infrastructure, the barricading of roads and looting on the basis that the ANC government - that was elected and endorsed by the majority of Mahikeng residents - makes no sense to me.

We know not all residents voted for the ANC in the 2014 national provincial elections and 2016 local government elections. It therefore does not make sense why the rights of those who did not vote for the ANC should be violated in what clearly is factional battles in the party.

For those of us who have spent some considerable time assessing ANC failures at local, provincial and national level for the past 24 years, replacing Mahumapelo with another ANC premier, or replacing the mayor with another ANC mayor, is not in the best interests of Mahikeng residents and the province. It is actually a vicious circle that will benefit the new faction in power and their associates, not residents.

The residents do not need "bring us a Mcebisi Jonas" option as promoted by the EFF leader in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro - the ANC needs to be overthrown from power yesterday. People have heard enough, they have seen enough for the past 24 years and all that is left is to legally and constitutionally overthrow the ANC . The "Mcebisi Jonas" option is actually meant to perpetuate the ANC's grip on power for the next 24 years and discourage people from doing the right thing. It is neither sustainable nor progressive.