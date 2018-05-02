Protests erupted in Johannesburg‚ Cape Town and Port Elizabeth on Wednesday‚ affecting several major roads.

In Johannesburg‚ the roads that were closed included Modjadji Street in Pimville‚ Soweto‚ Klipspruit Valley Road at the intersection with N17 Orlando West and Union Road in Kliptown.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the protest action started around 3am.

“The situation is much better now and all the roads have been cleared. There was a burning of tyres and the roads were barricaded‚” Minnaar said‚ adding that he was not aware why the residents were protesting.

Other reports said that the areas were a no-go zone.