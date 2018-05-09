Supra Mahumapelo convinced North West protests were driven by money

"I did not like seeing people being given money. People who use drugs were given money because they were addicts and it was easy to use them to fuel protests," he said.

Mahumapelo sent his resignation letter to the speaker of the legislature on Tuesday evening and it was subsequently accepted.

According Mahumapelo, his resignation comes after witnessing the aggression by protesters.

"I was not forced to resign and I am asking residents to not be aggressive.

"I did not like the aggression that I saw being used recently. I did not like the burning fires and the loss of lives."

Mahumapelo remains the ANC chairperson in the province and has also indicated that his resignation as the premier will only become official after meeting with the provincial executive committee this morning.