Supra Mahumapelo convinced North West protests were driven by money

By Kgothatso Madisa - 09 May 2018 - 09:52
Supra Mahumapelo/ Phill Magakoe
The embattled North West premier Supra Mahumapelo is convinced there was foul play and that money exchanged hands to fuel the protests that brought the province to a standstill in the past two weeks.

Mahumapelo said that the protests, which resulted in the North West towns burning, were fueled by external forces who used the vulnerability of the unemployed and drug addicts in the province.

People took to the streets in protest, burning monumental buildings and looting shops while calling for his resignation.

Residents of Mafikeng and the sounding areas took it to the streets protesting to oust the North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo.
"I did not like seeing people being given money. People who use drugs were given money because they were addicts and it was easy to use them to fuel protests," he said.

Mahumapelo sent his resignation letter to the speaker of the legislature on Tuesday evening and  it was subsequently accepted.

According Mahumapelo, his resignation comes after witnessing the aggression by protesters.

"I was not forced to resign and I am asking residents to not be aggressive.

"I did not like the aggression that I saw being used recently. I did not like the burning fires and the loss of lives."

Mahumapelo remains the ANC chairperson in the province and has also indicated that his resignation as the premier will only become official after meeting with the provincial executive committee this morning.

