You meet people from all walks of life when you travel in a minibus taxi in SA

There are a few unwritten rules that we learn along the way regarding the taxi industry. Some are fortunately printed on stickers strategically placed on the dashboard conveying various restrictions such as the weight limits and the minimum accounting and maths literacy required for occupying the front seat.

Last month, I witnessed two odd white folks on a taxi to Boksburg, East Rand, learn that a simple "Short left, driver" is all the indication needed for a taxi stop - in a loud clear voice of course.

The two were clearly committed to saving water, the Ekurhuleni municipality would be really impressed. I bet they shower with no more than a jug full of water every three days, upstanding citizens.

The type who'd rob you right after asking you for a smoke in proper Sesotho.

"Die taxi mos stops whereva huh? Like, I can sommer jump off?" they enquired.

Well, I don't speak to strangers. And I was trying to hold my breath so I didn't choke from the stink of his ganja-scented tan - so I just stared at him.

Turned out they wanted to alight at the on-ramp at the freeway, a Joburg freeway.

Nothing would have prepared me for the polite manner, diligence and detailed instruction the one dude employed to inform the driver of their stop.

"Askies mister driver. Ons wanna drop off daar in die front. The road coming in... Can jou slow down, go to die left lane. Daar is like 3 kars coming behind. After them it's safe."

I laughed so loud in my best "Die man kap die hout" tone.

Here was a guy giving a K53 lesson to the driver in a taxi. Needless to say, the Van der Merwes were dropped off at a bus stop almost 2km from their dream spot.

But, as karma would have, I too would have my day. One day I found myself in the backseat of a Quantum. We were short of four more passengers before departure to the South Coast.

The fellow I sat next to was clearly fresh from consulting a traditional healer. Ugcabile! I mean fresh incisions that probably stopped bleeding a few hours prior.

Sandy from whatever muthi was rubbed onto them. He smelt like the inyanga instructed him not to bathe till New Year's Eve. Reeking of chicken blood and the part that made me sneeze for 15 minutes was definitely not cinnamon.

His eyebrows smudged with red paste - I bet his sworn enemy back home would collapse the moment they locked eyes.