KZN towns brace for taxi routes clash

The towns of Ladysmith and Ezakheni in central KwaZulu-Natal were on lockdown on Monday as feuding taxi associations clashed over routes.

The Klipriver and Sizwe Taxi Associations in Ladysmith have been embroiled in conflict for several years‚ a feud that has claimed 61 lives since 2014‚ according to the provincial department of transport.

After 11 people died in a mass shooting - including five teachers caught in the crossfire - on the N11 in October‚ Transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda suspended the two taxi associations.

Gunmen had ambushed the deputy chairperson of the Klipriver Taxi Association as he was travelling in a bakkie on the N11 with four other occupants. The bakkie driver lost control of the vehicle and it collided with a minibus taxi transporting teachers from a local school.