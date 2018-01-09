An emergency medical services official ostensibly caught red-handed using an ambulance as a taxi in the Free State is facing a double whammy – a disciplinary hearing and criminal charges.

The basic life support medic was reprimanded by taxi operators during a confrontation that was recorded on video at Wepener station in Mangaung.

In the video‚ there appear to be civilian “passengers” seated in the ambulance holding their cellphones as the furore unfolds.

Free State health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said on Tuesday that the official was on duty when the video was recorded at the end of last week.

“He is an employee of the department of health‚” he said.

The man was immediately suspended and will face an internal disciplinary hearing.

Mvambi said the medic‚ who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when the video was recorded‚ was arrested but later released on bail.