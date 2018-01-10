Uber and Taxify drivers should be on their guard against hijackers posing as potential clients‚ KwaZulu-Natal police have warned.

Police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said that drivers should be on high alert after a worrying trend emerged over the festive period.

“A number of robbery incidents were reported where criminals pretend to be clients‚ (ask to be) fetched from restaurants or nightclubs‚ with their requested destination in KwaMashu‚” he said.

“They will stop the drivers at a gunpoint and rob them of their belongings and (their) vehicles sometimes‚” he added.

Zwane said that on New Year’s Eve‚ a driver was dropping a passenger in G-Section in the township.