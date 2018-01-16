Well done matrics but are we celebrating quantity over quality education?
Congratulations to all matriculants who passed their final examinations.
As a parent, I'm very concerned about our matric results that are being announced and celebrated every year.
My deepest concern is whether our children are receiving good quality education or are we just celebrating an inferior standard of education?
Recently there was an article published in the City Press newspaper which showed that our Grade 4 pupils performed poorly on a comprehension test as compared to their counterparts in other countries.
Are we as a country, therefore, just happy to celebrate quantity rather than quality, whereby a large number of students graduate through a poor quality education system?
Matema Sehwana Magagane,e-mail