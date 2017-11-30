Cape Town’s number one warrant dodger – among the worst taxi traffic offenders in the city – has run out of road to evade the law.

Traffic officers arrested the 53-year-old man from Delft‚ who amassed a grand total of 166 outstanding warrants with a monetary value of R202 500‚ on Monday.

“He appeared in the Cape Town central municipal court after his arrest and was released on bail of R24 000. He will appear in court again in January 2018‚” said the city’s MayCo member for safety‚ security and social services JP Smith.

The warrant dodger featured on a list of the city’s “top 100 taxi scofflaws”.

“Repeat offenders cause the daily erosion of the culture of law and order as other road users witness them committing one traffic offense after the other. Over time they act as moving billboards for bad road behaviour‚” Smith said on Tuesday.

Traffic authorities in the city have three categories of “top 100” offenders: taxis‚ private vehicles and proxies (for fleet vehicles).