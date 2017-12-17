Three people were killed and at least 23 others injured in two separate taxi crashes in Johannesburg on Sunday.

In Constantia Kloof on the West Rand‚ a taxi crashed off the Hendrik Potgieter bridge. Three people died and eight others sustained minor to serious injuries‚ said ER24 spokesperson‚ Ineke van Huyssteen.

“When ER24 arrived on the scene … some people were lying on the ground and others were seated on the pavement. Upon further assessment‚ it was found that three people sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead on the scene‚” said Van Huyssteen. The injured were taken to hospital.