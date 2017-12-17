Three dead‚ 23 injured in two taxi crashes
Three people were killed and at least 23 others injured in two separate taxi crashes in Johannesburg on Sunday.
In Constantia Kloof on the West Rand‚ a taxi crashed off the Hendrik Potgieter bridge. Three people died and eight others sustained minor to serious injuries‚ said ER24 spokesperson‚ Ineke van Huyssteen.
“When ER24 arrived on the scene … some people were lying on the ground and others were seated on the pavement. Upon further assessment‚ it was found that three people sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead on the scene‚” said Van Huyssteen. The injured were taken to hospital.
Meanwhile in Boksburg on the East Rand‚ a taxi rolled‚ close to Carnival City leaving at least 15 people injured.
“ER24 paramedics were on their way to another scene when they came across this taxi incident at 09H08. The taxi was lying on its right-hand side and most of the patients had managed to get out. Upon further assessment‚ it was found that most patients sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious‚” said Van Huyssteen.
A three-year-old child was among the injured. Five of her family members who were also passengers in the taxi sustained minor injuries and were also taken to hospital.