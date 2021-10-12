Covid-19: 592 new cases, 83 deaths recorded in SA in 24 hours

There were 592 new Covid-19 cases recorded in SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Tuesday.

The new infections came at a positivity rate — the number of positive results against the number of tests done in the same period — of just 2.1%.

According to the NICD, there were also 83 new Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours. This means that there have been 2,912,938 confirmed infections and 88,429 confirmed deaths to date.

The country also passed a significant milestone on Tuesday, with the 18-millionth test having now been done. There have been 18,016,455 Covid-19 tests conducted to date across the public and private sectors.