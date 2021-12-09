Are two jabs of the Pfizer vaccine enough to protect against the Omicron variant?

Pfizer-BioNTech says three doses of its Covid-19 vaccine work against the new Omicron variant, while two doses are less effective.

On Wednesday, the company announced results from an initial study demonstrating that serum antibodies induced by the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine neutralise the Omicron variant after three doses.

Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s chair and CEO, said two doses appear to still be able to protect people from severe illness and death, but a third dose improves protection.

“Although two doses of the vaccine may still offer protection against severe disease caused by the Omicron strain, it’s clear from these preliminary data that protection is improved with a third dose of our vaccine,” said Bourla.

“Ensuring as many people as possible are fully vaccinated with the first two-dose series and a booster remains the best course of action to prevent the spread of Covid-19.”

Ugur Sahin, BioNTech’s CEO and co-founder said the first data set indicated that a third dose could still offer a sufficient level of protection from infections of any severity caused by the Omicron variant.