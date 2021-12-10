January rollout for booster shots in SA
This comes as the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) approved the use of a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine for adults
The government is planning to administer booster shots in January, health department acting director- general Nicholas Crisp said.
