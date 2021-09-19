Eastern Cape exceeds the 1-million Covid-19 vaccination mark

More than a million people have been fully vaccinated for Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape, the provincial health department said on Sunday.

“This is a big achievement for the province, but as the department, we still have a responsibility to encourage those eligible to come forward for vaccination,” said health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth.

A total of 1,002,813 people had been fully vaccinated in the province by September 16, the department said in a statement.

The milestone contributes towards attaining herd immunity and a provincial target of vaccinating 4.5-million people by the end of March 2022.

Thus far, the cumulative number of jabs administered in the province is 1,929,675 with 1,362,708 individuals having received either a single dose of Johnson and Johnson or both jabs of the Pfizer vaccine.

Those vaccinated include 43,385 health workers.

The provincial vaccination programme includes pop-up vaccination sites in shopping malls, and sites at Sassa pay points, mobile points, community halls and churches.