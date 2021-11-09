'I feel like we are being used as guinea pigs' - health workers weary to receive J&J booster jabs

While thousands of health workers are expected to get their Covid-19 booster jabs from today, some have mixed feelings about being made “guinea pigs” again as the country prepares for the fourth pandemic wave.



Today, the Sisonke vaccination programme will launch the roll out of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) boosters to health workers who received the J&J jabs between February and May. It is still unclear when the boosters will be made available to the public and whether it will include Pfizer as an option. Health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said such announcements will be made public later...