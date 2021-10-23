Covid-19 jabs safe in early pregnancy, Norwegian data shows

The scientists analysed data from several Norwegian health registries, between February and August this year, to compare “the proportion of vaccinated women who experienced a miscarriage during the first trimester and women who were still pregnant at the end of the first trimester”.

The percentage of vaccinated women was similar among the 13,956 women with ongoing pregnancies and the 4,521 women with miscarriages, at 5.5% and 5.1% respectively.

The team found “no relationship between the type of vaccine received and miscarriage” and the vaccines used in Norway included Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

In SA, women between 16 and 34 weeks pregnant were informed on April 30 they would be allowed to get the J&J Covid-19 vaccines being rolled out to healthcare workers.

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority had, until then, excluded women who were pregnant or breastfeeding from participating in the Sisonke implementation study.

With this decision, they aligned to the American college of Obstetricians and Gynecologists’ Immunisation, Infectious Disease and Public Health Preparedness Expert Work Group, the US Centers for Disease Control and the WHO in recommending the J&J vaccines for use in pregnant and lactating women.

Increasingly, evidence suggests the Covid-19 vaccine is safe for any age.

TimesLIVE