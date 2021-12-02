World

Pope accepts resignation of Paris archbishop over relationship with woman

By Geert De Clercq - 02 December 2021 - 14:11
Pope Francis looks on as he embarks on a new Italian carrier Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA) plane before departing for his visit to Cyprus and Greece, at Fiumicino airport near Rome, Italy, December 2, 2021.
Pope Francis looks on as he embarks on a new Italian carrier Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA) plane before departing for his visit to Cyprus and Greece, at Fiumicino airport near Rome, Italy, December 2, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Pope Francis has accepted Paris archbishop Michel Aupetit's resignation, the French Bishops' Conference said in a statement on Thursday.

Last week, Aupetit had sent a letter to the pope offering to resign following French media reports about a relationship with a woman.

The bishops' conference said Pope Francis had appointed former Marseille archbishop Georges Pontier as Apostolic Administrator of Paris.

Aupetit's departure comes as the Catholic Church in France is reeling from the publication in October of a major investigation which found that French clerics sexually abused more than 200,000 children over the past 70 years.

Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, archbishop of Reims and head of the French Bishops' Conference, said early last month that France's Catholic Church would sell real estate  and, if needed, take out loans to set up a fund to compensate the victims.  

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Stop Wild Coast blasting now, urges Wildlife and Environmental Society
'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC