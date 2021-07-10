Ten years on, South Sudan's leaders say peace is way forward

South Sudan's two most powerful politicians gave assurances on Friday that they would not lead the country back into war as they marked its 10th birthday, and Pope Francis said he would visit if they did more to maintain a fragile peace.

Violence exploded in South Sudan in late 2013, two years after it seceded from Sudan, when President Salva Kiir, an ethnic Dinka, sacked vice president Riek Machar, from the rival Nuer group.

The two men have signed several deals to end a war that, fuelled by long-standing ethnic tensions, is estimated to have killed more than 400,000 people, finally forming a national unity government last year.

"I assure you that I will not return you back to war again," Kiir said in an independence day speech. "Let us all work together to ...put our country back to the path of development in this new decade."

Kiir dissolved parliament in May, paving the way for an expanded and more inclusive legislature of 550 members.