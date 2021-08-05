IN PICS | Beirut marks year since port blast with demands for justice

Thousands of Lebanese gathered in Beirut on Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of a catastrophic explosion at the port, holding pictures of the dead and demanding justice.

One year since the disaster, caused by a huge quantity of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely at the port for years, no senior official has been held to account, infuriating many Lebanese as their country also endures financial collapse.

As a memorial service got underway at the port, water cannon and tear gas were fired at protesters who had been throwing stones towards security forces near parliament, live TV footage showed. Six people were wounded, a security source said.

As the crowds built, two people were injured in scuffles between supporters of rival parties in the nearby Gemmayzeh area, a security source said. Gun shots were fired into the air.

One of the biggest non-nuclear explosions ever recorded, the explosion killed more than 200 people, wounded thousands and was felt in Cyprus, more than 240 km away.

An investigation is stalling, with requests denied for immunity to be lifted from senior politicians and former officials. All those sought for questioning by the Lebanese investigators have denied any wrongdoing.