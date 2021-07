Teacher guilty of statutory rape banned from working with children

Warrant Officer Rebecca Francis-Pope, from the police forensic laboratory in Cape Town, testified that she had matched semen found on the girl's underwear and in her vagina with a DNA sample from the teacher.

The man claimed the evidence could have been planted after police retrieved a used condom from his car, where he had had sex with his girlfriend.

But Pietersen said the teacher did not call or subpoena his girlfriend or the doctor who examined the girl. Instead he simply denied having sex with the teenager.

“The evidence of the employee can therefore not be regarded as reliable on this basis,” he said.

“Having considered the substantive testimonies of the detective and the forensic analyst, coupled with the DNA report and the affidavit of the learner, I am of the view that on a balance of probabilities, the employee has committed an act of statutory rape.”

