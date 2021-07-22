Moving memorial service for Tsepo Tshola

“When I recorded my album Yvonne and Friends, Tsepo was there adding his voice and he also guided me as we recorded the album. Tsepo was loved by South Africa and I want to thank his parents and Lesotho for such a talented human being.”

TV executive producer Duma Ndlovu, who was also the MC, said he met Tshola in Lesotho when he left SA due to unrest at the time.

“He is among the people who welcomed me to Lesotho and we became friends. While living in Lesotho the whole band, which was known as Uhuru, became like brothers to me as we broke bread. Tsepo stayed at my house in the US. When the family asked [me] to put together this [memorial], I was honoured.”

Family representative Mike Gcabo said: “How do we celebrate such iconic artist under these [Covid-19] conditions? Who are we to speak of Tsepo 'The Village Pope' Tshola? Tsepo quickly rose to become an internationalist, pan Africanist and a citizen of the world.

"He belonged to all of us. Tsepo was larger than life. He was an embodiment of hope, as his name suggested. Tsepo lives on in every one of us through song, voice, aura and sheer presence. Through song he healed broken hearts and stopped wars.”

Former member of Malombo, Julian Bahula, said: “Tsepo you've gone to soon my friend. I met Tsepo in 1986, when I was introduced to their music. I was very much impressed by voices and harmonies. I knew that I wanted to work with them (Sankomota). I brought them to London and promoted them in the UK and Europe. I organised tours and concerts for them across. He was more than a great musician, he had a soulful and striking voice. His legacy lives on for his family to treasure. He is gone but not forgotten.”