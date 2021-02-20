Jamaicans share 'deepest secrets' in fresh push to allow abortion

Midway through sex, Trishana's boyfriend removed the condom she'd told him to use, resulting in an unwanted pregnancy and the prospect of life in jail if she was caught terminating it.

Trishana's gynaecologist agreed to perform an abortion in his clinic after hours for about $300 (R4 397,69), although he could have been jailed for three years if caught.

"It was definitely was the right decision to make. I'm still a 20-something figuring life out," said Trishana, who declined to publish her real name but plans to anonymously submit her story to Abortion Jamaica, a website set up last month.

In a region with some of the world's most restrictive reproductive rights laws, young activists are asking Jamaicans to share their abortion experiences online in a bid to build pressure for decriminalisation.

Debate over the 157-year-old ban has been reignited on the island following Argentina's landmark December decision to legalise abortion and U.S. President Joe Biden's order to restore billions in funding for abortion services worldwide.

Lawmaker Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn introduced a motion in 2018 to change the law and a parliamentary committee recommended a conscience vote last year, but it was not put on the agenda before parliament was dissolved for elections.