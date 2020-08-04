African activists fight violence against women one law at a time

While providing training, rescuing women from abusive homes in her own car, sheltering 30 women and their children and assisting them with antiretroviral (ARV) drugs to prevent full-blown AIDS, Savadye is also pushing for legal changes.

"It is painful to become an adult at a young age. Young girls need role models to look up to, safe spaces to run to, and laws to protect them," said Savadye.

JUSTICE

In 2016 Roots Africa helped push for a constitutional court judgment that led to a ban of child marriage in Zimbabwe.

Savadye meets regularly with traditional leaders to make sure this legal protection translates into reality, particularly during the pandemic.

"We have seen an increase in child marriages during the lockdown as economic meltdown is one of the key drivers of child marriage and exploitation," Savadye told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

She is now pushing for a review of the Zimbabwean Termination of Pregnancy Act to fully legalise abortion.

Currently it is only legal if the mother or child's health is at risk or the mother can prove she was raped, said Savadye.

"We are fighting against backstreet abortions," she said, adding that she also has to help women access ARV medication secretly so that controlling partners in denial of their status won't banish them from taking the pills. Across the border from Zimbabwe, Roots Africa's efforts are echoed by the South African women's rights charity Ilitha Labantu, that means bringing a sunbeam of hope to the people in a local isiXhosa language.

"Violence against women has been a pandemic for a long time," said the charity's director, Ella Mangisa, 37.

"We fight against the normalisation of gender-based violence," she said from her office in Gugulethu, a township in South Africa's Western Cape province.

Founded in 1989, Ilitha Labantu shelters abused women, provides them with skills and uses educational workshops to teach school and university students about consent, sexual violence and communication.

During the lockdown, the organisation saw a spike in women fleeing abusive partners.

"The Domestic Violence Act says a women should be offered a place of safety if she is abused. But why must she run around like a headless chicken looking for this safety?" Mangisa asked.

"The perpetrator should be removed from the house, not the other way around," she said, adding her organisation submitted a suggested amendment for the act to government during lockdown.

"Laws and how they are enacted will better help women access justice," Mangisa said.

DREAM

Further east in southern Africa, 25-year-old Malawian activist Grace Ngulube has used her own experience of being born with HIV to educate and help women at risk of getting the virus.