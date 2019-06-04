Fate of Missouri's only abortion clinic at stake as St. Louis judge holds hearing

The fate of Missouri's only abortion clinic will be at stake on Tuesday when a St. Louis judge hears arguments in Planned Parenthood's lawsuit aimed at forcing state health officials to renew the facility's license to perform the procedure.

Planned Parenthood sued Missouri last week after state health officials refused to renew the license of Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood in St. Louis because, they said, they were unable to interview seven of its physicians over "potential deficient practices," according to court documents.

Abortion is one of the most socially divisive issues in U.S. politics, with opponents often citing religious beliefs to call it immoral. Abortion-rights advocates say the bans amount to state control of women’s bodies.

St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Michael Stelzer intervened on Friday before the clinic's license to perform abortions was set to expire at midnight.

He issued a temporary restraining order against the state at the request of Planned Parenthood, allowing the clinic to continue offering the procedure.