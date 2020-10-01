Proposal to ease Malawi's strict abortion laws faces religious opposition

Lawmakers in Malawi are preparing to debate a bill that would ease the country's tight restrictions on abortion, but they face stiff resistance from powerful religious groups.

Malawi currently allows abortion only when it is necessary to save a woman's life and has one of the highest rates of maternal mortality in the world, in part because so many women resort to dangerous backstreet terminations.

Now some lawmakers are pushing for a bill that would allow abortions in cases of rape, incest, or where the pregnancy endangers the mother's physical or mental health, to be tabled in parliament before the current session ends next month.

But religious leaders in the mainly Christian country strongly oppose widening access to abortion and are threatening to protest if the new bill is tabled.

Mathews Ngwale, an independent MP who heads the parliamentary health committee and plans to table the bill, said an "alarming" number of young women and girls were dying every day from illegal abortions or from labour complications.

"Many people think that we want to make abortion legal or allow abortion on demand. But abortion is already allowed in our laws," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.