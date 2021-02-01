World

We are not in a race over vaccines, says EU's Von der Leyen

By Reuters - 01 February 2021 - 09:32
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a news conference following a video conference of the members of the European Council on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Brussels, Belgium January 21, 2021.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a news conference following a video conference of the members of the European Council on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Brussels, Belgium January 21, 2021.
Image: Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

The head of the European Commission rejected suggestions that Europe was in a race to vaccinate its population against the coronavirus faster than other countries, saying that it was important to cooperate at this stage of the pandemic.

Vaccine's arrival gives SA a shot of optimism

The long awaited first batch of covid-19 vaccines lands in South Africa today to give the country its first shot of hope in the battle against the ...
News
3 hours ago

The European Union's civil service is under fire over the slow pace of vaccination in the bloc, with critics pointing to faster progress being made in Britain, Israel and the United States as evidence of a planning failure in Brussels.

"I think the only race we are in is with the virus and against time," Ursula von der Leyen told German television on Sunday evening, adding that she had agreed with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that factories in both regions would deliver doses to each region. 

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X