How rollout has been planned
As SA receives the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines today, the Department of Health said the first phase will aim to vaccinate all of the country’s front-line healthcare workers across the spectrum – from surgeons to cleaners.
They will be treated in the most part with the COVISHIELD vaccine, which was developed by AstraZeneca and uses viral vector technology to build immunity, the department said...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.