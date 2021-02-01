South Africa

How rollout has been planned

01 February 2021 - 07:23
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

As SA receives the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines today, the Department of Health said the first phase will aim to vaccinate all of the country’s front-line healthcare workers across the spectrum – from surgeons to cleaners.

They will be treated in the most part with the COVISHIELD vaccine, which was developed by AstraZeneca and uses viral vector technology to build immunity, the department said...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X