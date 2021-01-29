5,000 Durban buses and taxis to be sanitised daily in city's fight against Covid-19

For the next two months, 5,000 buses and taxis belonging to 112 associations in the greater Durban area will be sanitised every day.

In a bid to limit the spread of Covid 19, Durban taxi organisations launched a public transport sanitation programme on Friday

The eThekwini Transport Authority (ETA) has joined forces with the eThekwini Metro Taxi Council (EMTC) and the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) to provide sanitising equipment to bus and taxi ranks across five regions around the city.

The programme, launched at the Chesterville taxi rank, is part of government’s efforts to lower the rate of coronavirus infections as the city and surrounds remain the epicentre of the pandemic in the province.

Programme manager Sifiso Mthethwa said the EMTC was glad to help ensure the safety of drivers and passengers by introducing fogging machines and thermometers at taxi ranks.

“Today is a big day for the taxi sector when we launch a programme to clean our vehicles by fogging and hand over masks and sanitisers to drivers so our commuters are sure to follow all safety measures put in place by the government.”