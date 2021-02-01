Algeria says it has discussed with Russia producing Moscow's Sputnik V vaccine

“The two parties agreed to initiate contacts between the competent services of the two countries with the aim of establishing a bilateral co-operation ...," it said in a statement.

Algeria started its vaccination campaign on Saturday, a day after receiving 50,000 doses of Sputnik V. A shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccine is due to arrive on Monday.

Algeria has so far reported 107,339 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 2,891 deaths.