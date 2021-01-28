Western Cape's second-wave Covid-19 tsunami dries up to a trickle

Two-and-a-half months after the second wave of Covid-19 started to take off in the Western Cape, a host of statistics on Thursday suggested it is rapidly receding.

A one-day 10% increase in active cases on November 12 signalled the beginning of the second wave, after active cases reached a low of 2,115 on October 1.

By November 30, active cases exceeded 10,000, and they soared above the first-wave high of 17,612 on December 10.

By January 11, they had reached a high of 43,971 — two-and-a-half times more than at the peak of the first wave.

But since then, the sharp incline of the second-wave active cases curve has been matched by an equally sharp decline.