Hope as vaccine arrives in SA

It is a bittersweet moment as the first batch of the Covid-19 vaccine arrives in SA today, close to a year after the country's first positive case of Covid-19.



It has been a rough ride that has left 1.45-million infected with the virus, and even though 1.29-million have recovered, 43,951 people lost their lives. Some of the departed were healthcare workers on the frontline of the battle with the coronavirus. We also saw public hospitals overcrowded last month as SA went through the second wave of the virus as staff tried in vain to attend to everyone...