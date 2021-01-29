The longer we wait, the right to healthcare and right to live is in jeopardy

Delayed Covid-19 vaccine in SA has impact on our constitutional rights

At the beginning of this year, several leaders in SA’s medical fraternity called for the axing of government officials who are responsible for the delay in procuring Covid-19 vaccines for the country.



In a City Press opinion piece published online by News24, and signed by nine officials from health organisations, hospitals and universities, including Prof Glenda Gray, the president of the SA Medical Research Council, SA’s vaccine strategy is deemed an “unforgivable failure, which will be measured in lives lost in their thousands, sickness for tens of thousands, a broken healthcare system and profound and ongoing economic damage”...