Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine proven 57% effective in SA

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) said on Friday that its single-dose vaccine was 66% effective in preventing Covid-19 in a large global trial against multiple variants which will give health officials another weapon to tackle the coronavirus.

In the trial of nearly 44,000 volunteers, the level of protection against moderate and severe Covid-19 varied from 72% in the US, to 66% in Latin America and just 57% in SA, from where a worrying variant has spread.

A high bar has been set by two authorised vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, which were around 95% effective in preventing symptomatic illness in pivotal trials when given in two doses.

Those trials, however, were conducted mainly in the US and before new variants emerged.

J&J's main goal was the prevention of moderate to severe Covid-19, and the vaccine was 85% effective in stopping severe disease and preventing hospitalisation across all geographies and against multiple variants 28 days after immunisation.

That “will potentially protect hundreds of millions of people from serious and fatal outcomes of Covid-19,” Paul Stoffels, J&J's chief scientific officer, said in a statement with the results, which were based on 468 symptomatic cases.