First known U.S. cases of Covid-19 variant found in SA discovered in South Carolina

But the presence of the variant, which has shown no evidence of causing more severe disease, is nonetheless especially concerning because several laboratory studies have found that it reduces vaccine and antibody therapy efficacy.

Confirmation of two patients with that variant in South Carolina came days after the Minnesota Department of Health identified the first known U.S. case of another highly contagious strain that originated in Brazil.

Yet a third form of the virus from the UK that is more infectious, and associated with higher mortality, made its first U.S. appearance last month in Colorado and has since been detected in at least 28 states.

The flurry of variants taken together "have really changed the entire picture of the COVID-19 pandemic," Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, said in an MSNBC interview. "We're now in by far the most dangerous period of the pandemic."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has predicted the UK variant could become the dominant strain in the United States by March.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading U.S. infectious disease specialist, told MSNBC all the new variants were worrisome, but "the one that is of greater concern and that really could be problematic is the mutant that is now dominant in South Africa."

So far, the two-dose vaccines made by Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc with BioNTech appear protective against the variant found in SA, despite a weaker immune response.

The companies said this week they were considering making new versions of their shots just in case. Moderna also plans to test giving a third shot of its vaccine to bolster antibody levels.