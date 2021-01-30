Fresh data show toll Covid-19 variant found in SA takes on vaccine efficacy

Novavax reported midstage trial results on Thursday that showed its vaccine was 50% effective overall at preventing Covid-19 among people in SA.

That compared with late-stage results from the United Kingdom, in which the vaccine was up to 89.3% effective at preventingCovid-19.

On Friday, J&J said a single shot of its coronavirus vaccine was 66% effective overall in a massive trial across three continents.

But there were wide differences by region. In the United States, where the South African variant was first reported this week, efficacy reached 72%, compared with just 57% in SA, where the new variant, known as B 1.351, made up 95% of the Covid-19 cases reported in the trial.

Another highly transmissible variant first discovered in the UK and now in more than half of U.S. states has been less able to evade vaccine efficacy than its SA counterpart.

The new findings, however, raise questions about how highly-effective vaccines from Pfizer Inc with partner BioNTech, and Moderna Inc will fare against new variants. The two vaccines showed an efficacy of around 95% in trials conducted primarily in the United States before the new virus versions were identified in other countries.

"It's a different pandemic now," said Dr. Dan Barouch, a researcher at Harvard University Medical School's Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston who helped develop the J&J vaccine.

Barouch said there are now a wide variety of new variants circulating, including in Brazil, SA and even the United States, that are substantially resistant to vaccine-induced antibodies.

Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said there was "a high possibility" that emerging variants may eventually render the company's vaccine ineffective.

"This is not the case yet ... but I think it's a very high likelihood that one day that will happen," Bourla said at the World Economic Forum. The drugmaker is considering whether its vaccine needs to be altered to defend against the SA variant.