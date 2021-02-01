Medics, experts welcome the best chance to fight the pandemic

Vaccine's arrival gives SA a shot of optimism

The long-awaited Covid-19 vaccine arrives in SA today to give the country its first shot of hope in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.



One million doses of the Astra-Zeneca Covid-19 vaccine left India on an Emirates Airline yesterday destined for OR Tambo International Airport to mark SA’s first milestone in the national roll-out of the vaccine. Health minister Zweli Mkhize described today’s arrival of the vaccine as a mark of “a new chapter – one of anticipation, hope and possibility”...