WHO says vaccine makers working non-stop to plug supply gap, urges patience

“The reality is there is a shortage of vaccines ...(But) we don't doubt that manufacturers and producers are working 24-7 to bridge the gaps and we're confident the delays we are seeing now are going to be made up by extra production in the future,” Kluge said.

The WHO reiterated that vaccines should be shared equitably, between poor and rich nations, to help end the pandemic with Datta stressing Covid-19 vaccines were “a global public good”.

As Kluge and Datta spoke, Europe's fight to secure Covid-19 vaccine supplies escalated as Britain demanded that it receive all the shots it paid for after the EU asked AstraZeneca to divert supplies from the UK.

The EU, whose members are far behind Israel, the United Kingdom and the US in dispensing vaccines, is scrambling to obtain shots just as the West's biggest drugmakers slow deliveries to the bloc due to production problems.

“We need to be patient, it will take time to vaccinate,” Kluge said, adding that a total of 35 countries in Europe had launched vaccinations with 25 million does administered so far.