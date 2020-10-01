Weekly Covid-19 cases up 61% in England - test and trace scheme

There was a 61% increase in positive Covid-19 cases in England's latest weekly data, with more than four times the number of cases recorded as there were at the end of August, the health service's test and trace scheme said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has implored Britons to follow tighter rules that have been introduced in a bid to stem a resurgence in Covid-19 cases and avert a crippling second wave that could overwhelm the health service.

The latest figures from NHS Test and Trace provide more evidence of a rise in cases.