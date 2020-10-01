World

Weekly Covid-19 cases up 61% in England - test and trace scheme

By Reuters - 01 October 2020 - 14:09
The latest figures from England's NHS Test and Trace provide more evidence of a rise in cases.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/BERND THISSEN

There was a 61% increase in positive Covid-19 cases in England's latest weekly data, with more than four times the number of cases recorded as there were at the end of August, the health service's test and trace scheme said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has implored Britons to follow tighter rules that have been introduced in a bid to stem a resurgence in Covid-19 cases and avert a crippling second wave that could overwhelm the health service.

"31,373 people tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) for the first time in England between 17 September and 23 September, a 61% increase compared to the previous week," it said in its weekly report.

"Positive cases have been rising steeply over the last four weeks with over four times as many positive cases identified in the most recent week compared to the end of August."

Test and Trace has been cited as a key element of combatting a second wave of the coronavirus, and Johnson has promised a "world-beating" system. However, latest statistics showed it had fallen short of reached a target of 80% of contacts once again.

Of the 29,047 people transferred to the system in the week, 71.3% were reached. Of their contacts, the system reached 71.6% of the 87,587 people identified as close contacts of a positive case.

