WATCH | Egyptian giants Al Ahly confirm Pitso Mosimane appointment

Ahly said in a statement on their website on Thursday: “The club's board of directors decided in its meeting on today‚ Thursday‚ headed by president Mahmoud El Khatib‚ to approve what was mentioned in the memorandum submitted by the Planning Committee in coordination with the general supervisor of football‚ which included the following:

“One – Termination of the contractual relationship with Mr. Rene Weiler‚ coach of the first football team‚ in accordance with the terms of his contract with the club due to the difficulty of achieving his urgent demands‚ which were not included in the contract clauses and contradict the interest and stability of the team at this important stage‚ as well as the players' need to focus and prepare for the next stage.